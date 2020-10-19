Sunshine continues as temperatures warm

After a chilly weekend, a pattern shift moves into the region. A high pressure system builds into the area giving us a nice southerly flow. This will warm temperatures through the next several days. We’ll also stay on the dry side with lots of sunshine through Thursday. Highs will return to the 70s and even 80s for some! Our next rain chance arrives later this week into the weekend, but it doesn’t look like a washout.

MONDAY

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures begin to warm. Our high temperatures this afternoon will warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

A mix of sun and clouds with a highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. (WDBJ)

THIS WEEK

High pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere is located in the Atlantic. It looks to strengthen and shift to the west and this will set us up for a blocking pattern. This will shift the jet stream a bit north keeping us dry through the week. Temperatures look to rebound as well with temperatures climbing by the middle of the week into the mid to upper 70s area-wide.

Temperatures soar into the mid and upper 70s. (WDBJ)

THIS WEEKEND

A trough of low pressure looks to head our way by the weekend. This is a slow moving system so even Friday is looking fairly quiet. We’ll increase the chance of showers on Saturday with maybe a few leftover sprinkles on Sunday. Temperatures begin to cool back down this weekend as well. Highs this weekend will drop back into the upper 60s and lowers 70s.

Rain showers head our way by the weekend. (WDBJ)

