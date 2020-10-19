Advertisement

Sunshine continues as temperatures warm

Highs return to the 70s this week
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 3:46 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After a chilly weekend, a pattern shift moves into the region. A high pressure system builds into the area giving us a nice southerly flow. This will warm temperatures through the next several days. We’ll also stay on the dry side with lots of sunshine through Thursday. Highs will return to the 70s and even 80s for some! Our next rain chance arrives later this week into the weekend, but it doesn’t look like a washout.

MONDAY

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures begin to warm. Our high temperatures this afternoon will warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

A mix of sun and clouds with a highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
A mix of sun and clouds with a highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.(WDBJ)
FALL FOLIAGE REPORT
OCT 16-17 FALL FOLIAGE REPORT

Get suggested road trips and see how the colors are looking around the region.

The colors are looking fantastic along Abbott Lake at the Peaks of Otter Lodge.

THIS WEEK

High pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere is located in the Atlantic. It looks to strengthen and shift to the west and this will set us up for a blocking pattern. This will shift the jet stream a bit north keeping us dry through the week. Temperatures look to rebound as well with temperatures climbing by the middle of the week into the mid to upper 70s area-wide.

Temperatures soar into the mid and upper 70s.
Temperatures soar into the mid and upper 70s.(WDBJ)

THIS WEEKEND

A trough of low pressure looks to head our way by the weekend. This is a slow moving system so even Friday is looking fairly quiet. We’ll increase the chance of showers on Saturday with maybe a few leftover sprinkles on Sunday. Temperatures begin to cool back down this weekend as well. Highs this weekend will drop back into the upper 60s and lowers 70s.

Rain showers head our way by the weekend.
Rain showers head our way by the weekend.(WDBJ)

.

Latest News

Forecast

Monday October 19, Morning FastCast

Updated: 1 hour ago
We'll see a mix of sun and clouds today as temperatures begin to warm.

Forecast

Warm, sunny weather builds this week

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Ian Cassette
Warmer weather makes a return this week with plenty of sunshine.

Forecast

Sunday AM Forecast

Updated: 22 hours ago

Forecast

Another cold and frosty night

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Ian Cassette
Cool and dry through the weekend.

Latest News

Forecast

Saturday AM Forecast

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 6:11 AM EDT

Forecast

Temperatures take a tumble as we head into the weekend

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 3:35 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Ian Cassette
Cold air builds in overnight and into the weekend.

Forecast

Friday, October 16, Midday FastCast

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:03 AM EDT
Cooler weather begins to push into the region leading to a chilly weekend.

Forecast

Friday, October 16, Morning FastCast

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 3:36 AM EDT
A cold front will trigger a few showers, but the main thing will be falling temperatures this afternoon.

Forecast

Showers and cold air return Friday

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:08 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Ian Cassette
Mostly sunny now with more clouds moving in later today.

Forecast

Thursday, October 15, Midday FastCast

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:44 AM EDT
We'll start to see increasing clouds this afternoon as our high climbs into the 70s.