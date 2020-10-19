Advertisement

Two pedestrians flown to hospital following hit and run in Montgomery Co. Sunday night

(WCAX)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the person involved in a hit and run that left two people in a hospital Sunday night.

Deputies were dispatched to the 2100 block of Peppers Ferry Road just after 10 p.m., where they found two pedestrians who had been hit by a vehicle that left the scene.

The victims, a woman and a man in a wheelchair, both had serious injuries and were flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Deputies believe an early 2000′s model Chevrolet truck or SUV may have been involved in the incident. They say the vehicle would have extensive damage to the front passenger side. The driver would have been traveling from Christiansburg toward Pulaski at the time of the incident.

Anyone who may have been in the area at the time, seen the crash or saw a vehicle matching the description is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 540-382-6915 or NRV911 at 540-382-4343 and ask to speak with a deputy.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Grown Here at Home: Facts about chickens you probably don’t know about

Updated: 7 minutes ago

News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for October 19, 2020

Updated: 17 minutes ago

News

Hometown Mentor: Radford teacher shares lessons of kindness with students

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Josh Birch
In a time of such division in the country, one local teacher is doing all she can to spread messages of love and compassion to her students.

Crime

Suspect on the run after allegedly shooting Tenn. officer during traffic stop

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Kitts had abandoned the car and is still reportedly on the run.

Latest News

News

Grand Fondo

Updated: 11 hours ago
Grand Fondo

News

Homeplace Restaurant Closes

Updated: 11 hours ago
Homeplace Restaurant Closes

State

Unemployed Virginians still waiting on lost wages assistance

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Steve Rappaport
In August, President Trump ordered the payments of an additional $300 for up to six weeks for those who are eligible.

State

Trial over Richmond’s Robert E. Lee statue to begin on Monday

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WWBT Newsroom
The plaintiffs are arguing against removing the statue from Monument Avenue.

Travel

Virginia’s Blue Ridge Gran Fondo takes place in Botetourt County

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
It highlights the area’s different communities and scenic stops.

News

Customers share memories of The Homeplace Restaurant on its final day

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
Homeplace announced on Facebook last week that the restaurant has decided to close indefinitely due to less business during the pandemic.