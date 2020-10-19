Two pedestrians flown to hospital following hit and run in Montgomery Co. Sunday night

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the person involved in a hit and run that left two people in a hospital Sunday night.

Deputies were dispatched to the 2100 block of Peppers Ferry Road just after 10 p.m., where they found two pedestrians who had been hit by a vehicle that left the scene.

The victims, a woman and a man in a wheelchair, both had serious injuries and were flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Deputies believe an early 2000′s model Chevrolet truck or SUV may have been involved in the incident. They say the vehicle would have extensive damage to the front passenger side. The driver would have been traveling from Christiansburg toward Pulaski at the time of the incident.

Anyone who may have been in the area at the time, seen the crash or saw a vehicle matching the description is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 540-382-6915 or NRV911 at 540-382-4343 and ask to speak with a deputy.

