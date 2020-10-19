Advertisement

Virginia sees drop in new COVID cases; percentage of positive new tests holds steady

By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:07 AM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 166,828 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Monday, October 19, going back to the beginning of the pandemic in March. That’s up from 166,138 reported Sunday, a 690-case increase, which is a smaller increase than the 900 new cases reported from Saturday to Sunday.

2,398,111 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 5.0 percent positive rate over the last week, the same as the number reported Sunday.

10,389 of Virginia’s overall cases are considered “probable.”

There are 3,457 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 3,433 reported Sunday.

972 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Monday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, the same as the number reported Sunday. 19,096 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

