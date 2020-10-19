Vivian Sanchez-Jones to replace Osborne on Roanoke City Council

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Vivian Sanchez-Jones has been tapped to fill the seat of the departing Djuana Osborne on Roanoke City Council.

Sanchez-Jones was chosen out of a pool of five finalists.

In her September 14 announcement, Osborne spoke to the people of the Star City, saying “Due to the global pandemic of COVID-19 I, along with each of you, have had to make significant adjustments to accommodate the needs of my family. As a result, I am no longer in a position to meet the full obligation of my Council duties while also meeting my new obligation as a full-time stay-at-home mom and educator, along with the ongoing responsibilities of my private practice.”

Sanchez-Jones comes to the position with a background serving on the Virginia Board of Counseling, the Latino Task Force Committee, the Complete Count Committee, the Board of Counseling, the City of Roanoke and Virginia Tech-Carilion School of Medicine Diversity Board.

As a sign of recognition to her humanitarian efforts and commitment to the Latino community, she earned the Martin Luther King Local Hero Award in 2007 and the Women of Achievement, Equality Award in 2012.

