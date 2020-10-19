Advertisement

Vivian Sanchez-Jones to replace Osborne on Roanoke City Council

Sanchez Jones was chosen out of a pool of five finalists
Courtesy Virginia Latino Advisory Board
Courtesy Virginia Latino Advisory Board(Courtesy Virginia Latino Advisory Board)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Vivian Sanchez-Jones has been tapped to fill the seat of the departing Djuana Osborne on Roanoke City Council.

Sanchez-Jones was chosen out of a pool of five finalists.

In her September 14 announcement, Osborne spoke to the people of the Star City, saying “Due to the global pandemic of COVID-19 I, along with each of you, have had to make significant adjustments to accommodate the needs of my family. As a result, I am no longer in a position to meet the full obligation of my Council duties while also meeting my new obligation as a full-time stay-at-home mom and educator, along with the ongoing responsibilities of my private practice.”

Sanchez-Jones comes to the position with a background serving on the Virginia Board of Counseling, the Latino Task Force Committee, the Complete Count Committee, the Board of Counseling, the City of Roanoke and Virginia Tech-Carilion School of Medicine Diversity Board.

As a sign of recognition to her humanitarian efforts and commitment to the Latino community, she earned the Martin Luther King Local Hero Award in 2007 and the Women of Achievement, Equality Award in 2012.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WDBJ

White’s Travel Center to host a drive-through Halloween

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Bruce Young
For Halloween evening White's Travel Center will be converting the Destination Station into a drive-in trick or treat spot for kids and their families.

Community

Roanoke’s EnVision Center starts food pantry, accepting donations

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ashley Boles
Roanoke's EnVision Center opens food pantry

Community

Goodwill’s annual Working for Independence Fundraiser goes virtual

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
There will be an online video presentation Wednesday morning.

Military

Harrisonburg VFW to celebrate Veterans Day with flags, streamers honoring local veterans

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
This Veterans Day, VFW Post 632 in Harrisonburg will not be hosting its annual Veterans Day Ceremony, nor will the organization by firing the cannon, due to the pandemic.

Latest News

Community

Church communities sing in honor of REACH’s Founder

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 6:49 PM EDT
|
By Lindsay Cayne
Several church communities came to Saturday’s Gospel Sing.

Community

Officials: Natural gas leak caused explosion at Harrisonburg shopping center

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 9:08 AM EDT
|
By WHSV Newsroom
An explosion was reported on South Main Street near the Wendy’s and El Charro.

Community

Glasgow dinosaur leaves town

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT
|
By Bruce Young
The Glasgow dinosaur, a beloved mascot for nearly twenty years, headed away from its usual place in the center of town, but it’s not a permanent removal.

Education

JMU professor faces backlash from tweet

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:33 PM EDT
|
By Caitlin Piemme
JMU and some student groups are addressing a tweet from a JMU professor after it had some in the university community upset.

Community

New half pipe comes to Roanoke skate park

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:32 PM EDT
|
By Kate Capodanno
city’s Parks and Recreation Department invested $15,000 in CARES Act money to build a new half pipe at the skate park in Wasena.

Community

Charlottesville kids create their own pumpkin patch for charity

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 5:05 PM EDT
|
By Elizabeth Holmes
A group of children and their families in Charlottesville are trying to get people into the spooky spirit for a good cause.