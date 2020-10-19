Weekend explosion in Harrisonburg was result of gas leak

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - An explosion and fire in Harrisonburg Saturday started as the result of a natural gas leak inside the building. That’s according to the Harrisonburg Fire Department Fire Marshal’s Office.

The origin of the leak and ignition source have not been determined; an investigation continues. Five people were hurt and several surrounding businesses were damaged and had to close at least temporarily.

The Fire Marshal’s Office will remain on scene through this week as part of the investigation, but says there is no indication of any criminal act.

Miller Circle and the surrounding area will remain closed to the public.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.