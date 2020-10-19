White’s Travel Center to host a drive-through Halloween

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In northern Rockbridge County, Halloween will hit the road this year.

You may normally think of White’s Travel Center as a truck stop or a place to get some food on the road,

But for Halloween evening they’ll be converting the Destination Station into a drive-in trick or treat spot for kids and their families.

They’ll have traffic set up to loop through the parking lot, where visitors can either get out or just get their treats without stopping.

It all starts at 2 pm on Halloween Saturday.

