28 COVID-19 outbreaks reported in Roanoke/Alleghany Health Districts

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A weekly update on statistics from the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts reveals there are 44 active cases of COVID-19 in Roanoke City as of Tuesday, October 20, with 61 reports of cases since Monday.

Dr. Cynthia Morrow said at Tuesday’s briefing 51 people are hospitalized between the two districts, including 27 at Roanoke Memorial Hospital and 21 at Lewis Gale.

There are 28 ongoing outbreaks as of Tuesday: 9 at long-term care facilities, eight at businesses, seven in congregate living, one each at a private school and daycare, one at a health care facility and one at a fire station, though Morrow didn’t say which fire station.

Morrow said among school districts, based on current trends, the highest risks are in Craig County, Roanoke County, Roanoke City and Salem.

She said as weather gets colder, people are inside more and in close proximity, so rates are expected to increase, and she said she can’t overstate the importance of remaining vigilant.

