Advertisement

28 COVID-19 outbreaks reported in Roanoke/Alleghany Health Districts

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(Associated Press)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A weekly update on statistics from the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts reveals there are 44 active cases of COVID-19 in Roanoke City as of Tuesday, October 20, with 61 reports of cases since Monday.

Dr. Cynthia Morrow said at Tuesday’s briefing 51 people are hospitalized between the two districts, including 27 at Roanoke Memorial Hospital and 21 at Lewis Gale.

There are 28 ongoing outbreaks as of Tuesday: 9 at long-term care facilities, eight at businesses, seven in congregate living, one each at a private school and daycare, one at a health care facility and one at a fire station, though Morrow didn’t say which fire station.

Morrow said among school districts, based on current trends, the highest risks are in Craig County, Roanoke County, Roanoke City and Salem.

She said as weather gets colder, people are inside more and in close proximity, so rates are expected to increase, and she said she can’t overstate the importance of remaining vigilant.

COVID-related hospitalizations down in Virginia; positive test percentage also drops

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

More than half of U.S. states are reporting a rise in new COVID-19 infections

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
More than half of U.S. states are reporting a rise in new infections in what some say is the dreaded fall surge.

Coronavirus

UVA Health doctors, researchers explain why winter will be a challenge in the COVID-19 fight

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By CJ Paschall
While the worst case of the scenarios the model predicted for fall did not come to pass, it says winter will bring more cases.

Coronavirus

UK to infect healthy volunteers in vaccine research trial

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Imperial College London says the study involves healthy volunteers aged 18 to 30.

Coronavirus

CDC: ‘Strong recommendation’ but no rule for masks on planes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The CDC says masks should be worn by all passengers and workers on planes, ferries, trains, subways, buses, taxis and ride-sharing vehicles. That includes in airports and at subway and bus stations.

Latest News

Coronavirus

How to protect yourself from COVID when on public transportation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The CDC says: Practice social distancing, avoid touching surfaces, and practice hand hygiene.

Coronavirus

14 states report record hospitalizations last week amid coronavirus surge

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
New coronavirus cases have surged in 31 states across the U.S.

National

AP-NORC/USAFacts poll: US trust in COVID-19 information down

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Experts in health, science and political communication said they see three reasons for the drop in trust: fear, politics and the public watching science messily forming in real time.

Coronavirus

Target announces new round of bonuses for employees amid pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
Target is planning to pay out $70 million in bonuses to workers as the retail giant moves into the busy holiday shopping season.

Coronavirus

COVID-related hospitalizations down in Virginia; positive test percentage also drops

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
937 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Tuesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from the 972 reported Monday.

Coronavirus

Blood from sickest COVID-19 patients makes best plasma therapy treatment

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
The sicker a patient is with the virus, the stronger the antibody response seems to be.