12 arrested for drug distribution in Appomattox Co.

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Work done by the Central Virginia Drug Task Force has led to the arrest of 12 people on 18 indictments connected to drug distribution in Appomattox County.

The charges are as follows:

Shannon Baye McCoy, 42, Distribute methamphetamine

Tony Brown, 21, Distribute marijuana

Matthew Chenault, 37, Distribute methamphetamine

William Dickerson, 37, Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute heroin

Kaleel Shakur, 47, Distribute methamphetamine

Keon Hamlett, 38, Distribute methamphetamine (x3)

Angel Lobo, 48, Distribute methamphetamine

Debra McCormick, 44, Distribute methamphetamine, distribute heroin

Jason McCormick, 34, Distribute methamphetamine

Chad Moore, 34, Distribute methamphetamine (x3)

Cameron Tramell, 45, Distribute methamphetamine

Brandon Wingfield, 35, Distribute methamphetamine

The Central Virginia Drug Task Force is made up of officers from the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, Amherst County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police.

