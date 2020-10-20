12 arrested for drug distribution in Appomattox Co.
Work done by the Central Virginia Drug Task Force led to the arrests on 18 indictments.
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Work done by the Central Virginia Drug Task Force has led to the arrest of 12 people on 18 indictments connected to drug distribution in Appomattox County.
The charges are as follows:
Shannon Baye McCoy, 42, Distribute methamphetamine
Tony Brown, 21, Distribute marijuana
Matthew Chenault, 37, Distribute methamphetamine
William Dickerson, 37, Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute heroin
Kaleel Shakur, 47, Distribute methamphetamine
Keon Hamlett, 38, Distribute methamphetamine (x3)
Angel Lobo, 48, Distribute methamphetamine
Debra McCormick, 44, Distribute methamphetamine, distribute heroin
Jason McCormick, 34, Distribute methamphetamine
Chad Moore, 34, Distribute methamphetamine (x3)
Cameron Tramell, 45, Distribute methamphetamine
Brandon Wingfield, 35, Distribute methamphetamine
The Central Virginia Drug Task Force is made up of officers from the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, Amherst County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police.
