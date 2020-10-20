Concert footage recovered after drone returned

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After hours of hard work this weekend, the Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir thought they were going to have to do it all again after their drone was stolen.

The choir had been recording its holiday concert performance in Green Hill Park.

After getting the last shot of the night they went to gather their gear and the drone was missing.

A GPS search for the drone showed it was at an unfamiliar home.

The next day police searched the property but couldn’t find the technology.

A little while later a man walking his dog in the park found the drone and was able to return it to the choir.

“There are good people, and even the people that took it, something in their heart they brought it back. So we are just so thankful, we are so thankful they did the right thing,” Choir Director Kim Davidson said.

The Choir will now work to edit all this footage together with the music to create its holiday concert. That will be published December 13 on YouTube.

