Advertisement

COVID-related hospitalizations down in Virginia; positive test percentage also drops

COVID-19.
COVID-19.(CDC)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 167,754 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Tuesday, October 20, going back to the beginning of the pandemic in March. That’s up from 166,828 reported Monday, a 926-case increase, which is a bigger increase than the 690 new cases reported from Sunday to Monday.

2,411,940 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 4.8 percent positive rate over the last week, down from the 5.0 percent reported Monday.

10,541 of Virginia’s overall cases are considered “probable.”

There are 3,485 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 3,457 reported Monday.

937 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Tuesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from the 972 reported Monday. 19,170 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Blood from sickest COVID-19 patients makes best plasma therapy treatment

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
The sicker a patient is with the virus, the stronger the antibody response seems to be.

Coronavirus

New River Health District urges workplaces to maintain best practices with COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Katey Roshetko
In Southwest Virginia, there are 71 active workplace outbreaks. Very few are in the New River Valley.

National

Bar owners unhappy as Wisconsin reinstates 25% capacity limit due to virus surge

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The capacity limits order was initially issued in early October in the face of surging coronavirus cases in Wisconsin.

Coronavirus

California won’t allow virus vaccines without state approval

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The governor said the state wants its own independent review no matter who wins the presidential election next month.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Deadline looms, but COVID relief deal may be far off

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
Republicans are reconvening the Senate this week to vote on a virus proposal, but it’s a bill that failed once before, and that Trump himself now derides as too puny.

National

Global COVID cases top 40 million

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
Global coronavirus cases top 40 million.

Coronavirus

Charlottesville restaurant manager trying to make indoor dining safer

Updated: 19 hours ago
Before the pandemic, The Local had 400 customers during weekends. Now, they’re lucky if they see half of that.

National

What you need to know about herd immunity

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Up to this point, more than 200,000 people have died in the United States and not even 10% of the population has been infected.

Coronavirus

What is herd immunity?

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
A lot of talk has surrounded the concept of herd immunity when it comes to the coronavirus. Countries like Sweden have taken that approach, but many experts say the strategy is simply too dangerous.

Coronavirus

CVS Health to hire 15,000 workers ahead of flu season

Updated: 21 hours ago
The company needs help administering COVID-19 tests and flu shots.