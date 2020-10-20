Crash involving motorcycle, tractor-trailer causes delays in Roanoke along US-220S

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A crash involving a motorcycle and tractor-trailer along US-220S has closed all southbound lanes and shoulders in Roanoke at 3.7 miles south of 581 and VA-24-Roanoke.

One northbound lane of US-220N in the area of Hunting Hills Dr. is closed.

Southbound traffic is being detoured to 419.

Check back for updates.

