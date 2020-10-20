Crash involving motorcycle, tractor-trailer causes delays in Roanoke along US-220S
The crash is at 3.7 miles south of 581 and VA-24-Roanoke.
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A crash involving a motorcycle and tractor-trailer along US-220S has closed all southbound lanes and shoulders in Roanoke at 3.7 miles south of 581 and VA-24-Roanoke.
One northbound lane of US-220N in the area of Hunting Hills Dr. is closed.
Southbound traffic is being detoured to 419.
Check back for updates.
