Delegate Rasoul exploring run for Lt. Governor

Del. Sam Rasoul, photo credit: WDBJ7
Del. Sam Rasoul, photo credit: WDBJ7(WHSV)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Delegate Sam Rasoul, a Democrat representing the commonwealth’s House District 11 since 2014, has filed paperwork with the state indicating a run for Lt. Governor in 2021.

He plans on speaking more about his plans after the November 3 general election, saying for now, he is totally focused on this November, according to Rasoul’s chief of staff.

“I love serving with every fiber of my being — serving my family, serving my neighbor, and serving Virginia,” says Rasoul on his website. “My aspirations for a better future for my children and all of Virginia’s children led me to serve in the Virginia House of Delegates representing my hometown, Roanoke. It’s why I am exploring a run for Lt. Governor of Virginia.”

Current Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax plans to run for governor to succeed the termed-out Ralph Northam.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

