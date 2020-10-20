Fall’s famous meteor shower peaks tonight

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The popular October meteor shower has arrived and this time the moon will cooperate, but can we also get the cloud cover to work in our favor?

The Orionids meteor shower peak early Wednesday morning as the dust and debris left behind from Halley’s comet move through the solar system and burn up as they enter the Earth’s atmosphere. The result is a display of meteors and the occasional fireball.

WHEN TO LOOK

The Orionids meteor shower will be visible through the month and even into early November. However, the peak is the morning of October 21st. The best time to check them out will be after 1 a.m. until just before sunrise (7:33 a.m.) Wednesday. You’ll see a few before/after, but that time is when the comet debris gets closest to the atmosphere.

DON’T BLINK, OR YOU COULD MISS THEM

We often get asked, where am I supposed to look? The best advice is to look UP and don’t let your eyes wander around. Since the meteors are moving around 147,000 miles per hour, it’s easy to move your head or even blink and end up missing one since they only last a few seconds.

VIEWING TIPS

Get away from city lights and other light pollution

Lay back, relax and let your eyes adjust to the darkness

No need for binoculars or telescope

Focus your eyes on one spot and be patient

Let us know if you have any luck seeing them and share any photos with us here: Upload Photos & Video

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.