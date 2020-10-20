Advertisement

Fall’s famous meteor shower peaks tonight

A dozen or more meteors per hour possible before sunrise Wednesday
The Orionids Meteor Shower Peaks early Wednesday morning with 10-20 meteors per hour.
The Orionids Meteor Shower Peaks early Wednesday morning with 10-20 meteors per hour.(WDBJ)
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The popular October meteor shower has arrived and this time the moon will cooperate, but can we also get the cloud cover to work in our favor?

The Orionids meteor shower peak early Wednesday morning as the dust and debris left behind from Halley’s comet move through the solar system and burn up as they enter the Earth’s atmosphere. The result is a display of meteors and the occasional fireball.

WHEN TO LOOK

The Orionids meteor shower will be visible through the month and even into early November. However, the peak is the morning of October 21st. The best time to check them out will be after 1 a.m. until just before sunrise (7:33 a.m.) Wednesday. You’ll see a few before/after, but that time is when the comet debris gets closest to the atmosphere.

DON’T BLINK, OR YOU COULD MISS THEM

We often get asked, where am I supposed to look? The best advice is to look UP and don’t let your eyes wander around. Since the meteors are moving around 147,000 miles per hour, it’s easy to move your head or even blink and end up missing one since they only last a few seconds.

VIEWING TIPS

  • Get away from city lights and other light pollution
  • Lay back, relax and let your eyes adjust to the darkness
  • No need for binoculars or telescope
  • Focus your eyes on one spot and be patient

Let us know if you have any luck seeing them and share any photos with us here: Upload Photos & Video

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather News

Tropical Storm Epsilon forms in the central Atlantic

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Tropical Storm Epsilon forms in the central Atlantic, the latest in a very active hurricane season.

Weather News

Forecasters: Drought more likely than blizzards this winter

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 3:14 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Two-thirds of the United States should get a warmer than normal winter, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted.

Weather Wise Guy

OCT 15 - Fall Foliage Report

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 1:40 PM EDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
Colors are changing quickly with leaves nearing peak in areas along the Blue Ridge Parkway and across the Highlands.

Weather News

Family feels lucky to be alive after driving through tornado on SC highway

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 2:18 AM EDT
|
By WLOS Staff
The incident came as storms from remnants of Hurricane Delta moved across the Carolinas.

Latest News

Weather News

Earth breaks September heat record, may reach warmest year ever

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:01 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
This record was driven by high heat in Europe, Northern Asia, Russia and much of the Southern Hemisphere, said NOAA climatologist Ahira Sanchez-Lugo. California and Oregon had their hottest Septembers on record.

WDBJ+

Reflecting on the two-year anniversary of Hurricane Michael

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:07 PM EDT
|
By Leanna Scachetti
It’s been two years since a powerful storm that walloped the Gulf Coast moved north, dumping record setting rainfall on southwest Virginia.

Weather News

Gleaning for the World will take donations for victims of Hurricane Delta

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:15 PM EDT
|
By Pat Thomas
Gleaning For The World will collect supplies at the Sam’s Club on Wards Road in Lynchburg Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Weather News

‘We can’t lose our momentum:’ Louisiana vows to rebuild

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 6:34 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Louisiana residents are once again trudging through knee-deep water to find their homes flooded and pledging to rebuild after Hurricane Delta blew through the besieged part of the state.

Weather News

Delta adds insult to injury in hurricane-ravaged Louisiana

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 5:10 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The storm was projected to move into the Tennessee Valley later Saturday and into Sunday as a tropical depression.

Weather News

Delta weakens to tropical storm as it pummels Louisiana

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 2:21 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Delta crashed onshore Friday night near the coastal town of Creole, Louisiana — a distance of only about 15 miles from where Laura struck land in August, killing 27 people in the state.