Four cats safely rescued from Danville structure fire

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Four cats were safely rescued from a fire at an apartment building at 6171 Riverside Dr. in Danville Tuesday. All people had safely evacuated prior to firefighters arriving.

The Danville Fire Department fought the fire from inside while crews searched multiple floors within the building.

Heavy fire damage was done to one apartment with additional smoke damage impacting the two adjacent apartments.

No injuries were reported during the incident. The cause of the fire was deemed to be from unattended cooking, according to the Danville Fire Department. A working smoke alarm alerted the resident to the fire.

Crews worked the scene for two and a half hours.

