Advertisement

‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ won’t appear on broadcast TV this year

It will air on AppleTV+
AppleTV+ now holds the rights to "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" and will stream it at no cost to all viewers from Oct. 30 – Nov. 1.
AppleTV+ now holds the rights to "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" and will stream it at no cost to all viewers from Oct. 30 – Nov. 1.(Source: AppleTV+)
By Ed Payne
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A Halloween tradition will be a bit different this year.

For the first time ever, “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” won’t air on broadcast television.

AppleTV+ now holds the rights and will stream it at no cost to all viewers from Oct. 30 – Nov. 1.

The streaming service also tells viewers to “get ready for more Peanuts specials this holiday season,” including “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

“It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” first aired in 1966.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Interim Suspension For Fraternity At Radford University

Updated: seconds ago
Interim Suspension For Fraternity At Radford University

Coronavirus

Leaders in US, Europe divided on response to surging virus

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
New virus cases in the U.S. have surged in recent weeks from a daily average of about 42,000 in early October to about 58,000 — the highest level since late July.

News

Virginia Ballot Constitutional Amendments Available To Voters

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Virginia Ballot Constitutional Amendments Available To Voters

News

Soxtoberfest 2020 Preview

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Soxtoberfest 2020 Preview

Coronavirus

Older workers face higher unemployment amid virus pandemic

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
For the first time in nearly 50 years, older workers face higher unemployment than their midcareer worker counterparts, according to a study released Tuesday by the New School university in New York City.

Latest News

Business News

Altavista on Track spearheads program to bring more small business to town

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
The program will cover rent and utilities for up to three businesses for three months.

National

Safety board: Lack of oversight blamed for deadly boat fire

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The lack of a required roving night watchman aboard a scuba dive boat delayed the detection of a fire that killed 34 people off the coast of Southern California, federal investigators said Tuesday.

National Politics

McConnell says any Pelosi-Mnuchin deal would get Senate vote

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says that he’ll schedule a vote if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Trump administration are able to seal an agreement on a huge COVID-19 relief bill.

Crime

Man arrested in Wythe County on child pornography charges

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Further charges are expected.

Fire

Four cats safely rescued from Danville structure fire

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Heavy fire damage was left to one apartment with additional smoke damage impacting the two adjacent apartments.