Advertisement

Judge delays decision in Robert E. Lee statue trial

The state has argued it cannot be forced in perpetuity to maintain a statue, especially since it’s become so divisive. The state has budgeted just under $1.1 million for the removal.
Courtesy WWBT
Courtesy WWBT(WWBT)
By WWBT Newsroom
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond Circuit Court judge has delayed making a decision in the trial to decide the fate of the Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond. Judge W. Reilly said he needed between 7 to 10 days, but added his decision could come sooner.

The case is in connection to a lawsuit seeking to prevent Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration from removing the statue.

The plaintiffs argued that Gov. Northam does not have the authority to remove the statue because it would violate restrictive covenants in deeds that transferred the statue, its pedestal and the land they sit on to the state.

An attorney representing the plaintiffs said they would not comment on pending litigation but added they get are confident the judge will make the right decision.

The state has argued it cannot be forced in perpetuity to maintain a statue, especially since it’s become so divisive. The state has budgeted just under $1.1 million for the removal.

“It is a message of white supremacy. It cannot be allowed. It is just wrong. It really is that simple and you know at times it seemed like it was complicated but it shouldn’t be that complicated at all. It should be as simple as that. This is a monument to white supremacy,” said Mark Herring, (D) Virginia Attorney General.

Judge W. Reilly heard arguments in the case on Monday and then moved on to witness testimony.

Expected witnesses for the Commonwealth are:

  • Dr. Ed Ayers an award-winning historian, professor and former President of the University of Richmond. Dr. Ayers has been studying and teaching American history for over 40 years.
  • Professor Kevin Gaines, the inaugural Julian Bond Professor of Civil Rights and Social Justice at the University of Virginia. His current research is on the problems and projects of racial integration in the US during and after the civil rights movement.

Expected witnesses for the plaintiffs are:

  • Teresa Roane an archivist for the United Daughters of the Confederacy
  • Alexander Wise, the founding President of the American Civil War Center at Historic Tredegar, former Director of the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, former board member of both the Civil War Preservation Trust and the Museum of the Confederacy

The case is widely expected to be appealed to the state Supreme Court.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fire

Four cats rescued from Danville structure fire

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Heavy fire damage was left to one apartment with additional smoke damage impacting the two adjacent apartments.

7@four

Soxtoberfest comes to Salem Memorial Ballpark

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The event, being held in conjunction with “Movie Night" featuring “Hocus Pocus,” will feature Oktoberfest-themed drinks and dining from 5-7:15 p.m.

Crime

12 arrested for drug distribution in Appomattox Co.

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The Central Virginia Drug Task Force is made up of officers from the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, Amherst County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police.

State Politics Stories

Delegate Rasoul exploring run for Lt. Governor

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Pat Thomas
He plans to talk more about his run after the November 3 general election.

Coronavirus

UVA Health doctors, researchers explain why winter will be a challenge in the COVID-19 fight

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By CJ Paschall
While the worst case of the scenarios the model predicted for fall did not come to pass, it says winter will bring more cases.

Latest News

Coronavirus

28 COVID-19 outbreaks reported in Roanoke/Alleghany Health Districts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Pat Thomas
A health district doctor said as weather gets colder, people are inside more and in close proximity, so rates are expected to increase.

Investigation

VMI pledges cooperation with review after allegations of racist culture

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Pat Thomas
VMI says many of the allegations are several years old.

Forecast

Tuesday Midday Forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago

Crime

Man arrested in Wythe County for drug possession and distribution

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
When arrested, he had more than $500 in cash and 42 grams of methamphetamine on him.

National Politics

Trump says Fauci is ‘terrific guy’ but not ‘team player’

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER and JILL COLVIN
Trump’s strained relationship with Fauci has political overtones as the president defends his record on the coronavirus just two weeks before Election Day.