Lexington Police to offer drive-through Trick or Treats on Halloween

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - In Lexington, the police are hoping you won’t find them too scary this Halloween.

The Lexington Police Department is sponsoring a drive-through trick-or-treat at its headquarters in town.

The idea is to reduce street traffic and door-to-door trick-or-treating because of the pandemic.

Kids and their families will be directed from Washington Street up into the police department parking lot, where they can pull up to the front door and get goodies.

“We do encourage kids and parents to still come in costume," said Lt. Mike Frost. "Because all the officers here that are going to be helping are going to be in costume, so we hope that it will be a fun event and it will give people the ability to come out and at least have some sense semblance of normality in their life.”

It runs from 3 to 5 p.m. Halloween Saturday.

