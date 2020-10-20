Advertisement

Man arrested in Wythe County for drug possession and distribution

James Bailey mugshot
James Bailey mugshot(New River Valley Regional Jail)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Wythe County man has been arrested on drug charges connected to Pulaski County.

James Bailey II, 43, was wanted for drug distribution in Pulaski County and had recently moved to a home on Grayson Turnpike in Wythe County’s Speedwell area. When Wythe County Sheriff’s deputies showed up there, three men ran from the home and were found hiding in a field, according to the sheriff’s office.

Bailey was arrested for the Pulaski County warrant for distribution of methamphetamine, as well as a probation violation and possession of methamphetamine. When searched, according to the sheriff’s office, he had more than $500 in cash and 42 grams of methamphetamine on him; investigators said the narcotics had a street value of $4,200.

The other two men were released because they had no warrants or drugs in their possession, according to the sheriff’s office.

