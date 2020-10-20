Advertisement

Man arrested in Wythe County on child pornography charges

William Walters mugshot
William Walters mugshot(New River Valley Regional Jail)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A 72-year-old Wytheville man has been arrested after an investigation into child exploitation.

William Walters was arrested after deputies served a search warrant at his home on North 8th Street. He is charged with possessing obscene material and reproducing/transmitting/selling/etc. child pornography, according to the New River Valley Regional Jail, where he is being held with no bond.

Walters admitted to investigators he currently possessed and had distributed several images of child pornography to other people, according to the sheriff’s office.

Further charges are expected, pending a digital forensics examination on items collected from Walters' home.

