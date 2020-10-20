More sunshine today as temperatures soar

We’ll stay on the dry side much of the week with abundant sunshine through Thursday. Our region remains in between a cold front to the west and high pressure out in the Atlantic. Highs will return to the 70s and even 80s for some by mid week. Our next rain chance arrives later this week into the weekend, but it doesn’t look like a washout.

Watch out for patchy dense fog as you head off to work or school this morning. (WDBJ)

TUESDAY

Skies remain partly cloudy to mostly clear again Tuesday. However, with an increased southerly wind flow, moisture will increase in the air leading to warmer and slightly more “humid” conditions for October standards. The added cloud cover will also keep overnight temperatures from being so cool, dropping to the mid 50s Tuesday night. Afternoon highs will quickly climb to the mid-upper 70s.

Mostly sunny today as temperatures soar into the upper 70s. (WDBJ)

ORIONIDS METEOR SHOWER

The American Meteor Society forecasts a handful of meteors per hour are possible this week, with as many as 10-20 during the peak Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

The Orionids are bits of dust and debris left behind from Halley’s Comet as it moves through the inner solar system.

The peak is coming at an ideal time since the moon phase is only at about 23% full, leading to better visibility. The big question will be cloud cover as cirrus clouds blow in from the west.

BEST TIME TO LOOK: 90 minutes to 2 hours before sunrise will be the peak time. However, anytime after 1 a.m. Wednesday you may see them.

HOW MANY CAN I EXPECT: Up to 10 per hour is realistically possible. However, some astronomers have suggested upward of 20 are possible.

The Orionids Meteor Shower Peaks early Wednesday morning with 10-20 meteors per hour. (WDBJ)

REST OF THIS WEEK

High pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere is located in the Atlantic. It looks to strengthen and shift to the west and this will set us up for a blocking pattern. This will shift the jet stream a bit north keeping us dry through the week. Temperatures look to rebound as well with temperatures climbing by the middle of the week into the mid to upper 70s area-wide.

Temperatures close in on 80 with lots of sunshine. (WDBJ)

THIS WEEKEND

A trough of low pressure looks to head our way by the weekend. This is a slow-moving system so even Friday is looking fairly quiet. We’ll increase the chance of showers late Saturday with maybe a few leftover sprinkles on Sunday. Temperatures begin to cool back down this weekend as well. Highs this weekend will drop back into the upper 60s and lowers 70s.

TROPICS

A tropical depression in the Atlantic has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Epsilon. It will likely impact Bermuda with little threat for a US landfall. One more tropical storm would tie the record set in 2005. For reference, Tropical Storm Epsilon in 2005 formed on November 29.

Here's the latest on Epsilon. (WDBJ)

