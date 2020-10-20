Advertisement

Photos released in search for Franklin County mini mart burglars

Surveillance photos from convenience store burglaries in Franklin County Oct. 20, 2020
Surveillance photos from convenience store burglaries in Franklin County Oct. 20, 2020(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men who burglarized two convenience stores early Tuesday.

The burglaries took place in the early hours of October 20 at the Eagle Mart, at 7645 Hardy Road in Hardy, and the Redwood Express Mart, at 3362 Old Franklin Turnpike in Glade Hill, before the stores opened for the day. Employees from both locations reported broken windows and cigarettes and cash having been stolen.

Investigators say based on surveillance video, the burglars are middle-aged men wearing masks and head coverings. One was wearing a dark colored shirt with writing on it, and light-colored pants. The other was carrying a black duffle bag and wearing a tan sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about these men or the burglaries is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 540-483-3000.

