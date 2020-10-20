Radford University fraternity chapter faces interim suspension for COVID related violations

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - This is the second fraternity at Radford University facing consequences for violating COVID-19 safety guidelines this year.

This week, Radford University administered 270 COVID-19 tests, 59 of those were positive. University officials said half of the cases were attributed to an off-campus party hosted by the Rho Theta Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated.

“We can do better, and we must do better,” said University Spokesperson Caitlyn Scaggs. “We have had clear education and information from the onset of the semester about what is required.”

The university said while the fraternity has been held accountable, and the event should have ever happened.

During today’s NRV Health Task Force briefing, public health officials said despite the increase in cases among college students there is no greater threat to the community.

“A majority of our cases are in our college students and we still do not see any measurable spread into the general community,” said Dr. Noelle Bissell the director of the New River Health District.

Radford University said it is necessary for students and faculty follow all COVID-19 safety guidelines.

"Everyone has a responsibility in contributing to the health and well-being of this campus community and the broader community, "said Scaggs.

On October 30, the university will offer optional surveillance testing for students and faculty.

On October 20, we did reach out to the national office of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated for comment and have not received a statement yet. However, Radford University did announce the local chapter has been required to cease all operations and is being afforded a conduct hearing.

