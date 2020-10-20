Advertisement

Rays GM, Virginia Tech alum Erik Neander living out World Series dreams

The VT alum started his career with the Rays as an intern in 2007.
Tampa Bay Rays general manger Erik Neander, walks to a news conference after pitchers and catcher reported for spring training baseball camp Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Port Charlotte, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Tampa Bay Rays general manger Erik Neander, walks to a news conference after pitchers and catcher reported for spring training baseball camp Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Port Charlotte, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Travis Wells
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (WDBJ) - Tuesday marks the start of the 2020 World Series, where the Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Tampa Bay Rays, and the American League champions have a prominent Hokies connection.

Rays General Manager and Vice President for Baseball Operations Erik Neander is a Virginia Tech graduate. He never played baseball at Tech because of a shoulder injury suffered in high school, but he’s still managed to reach the pinnacle of the sport.

“It’s all you could ever ask for and certainly the types of moments you dream of having,” said Neander.

The VT alum started his career with the Rays as an intern in 2007. Over the last 13 years, he’s steadily worked his way to the top of the organization, building a winning culture along the way.

“It starts with humility,” he said. “Humility, curiosity, just a desire to get better and believing in the people that you work with and respecting one another and just trying to grow and elevate each other. The subject matter of baseball is what brought us together but the purpose that we have been able to find in our work and the way we do it together means everything and is so much of our success.”

Despite having one of the lowest payrolls in baseball, the Rays have found success with analytics and by trusting their instincts when it comes to player evaluations.

Some of the team’s biggest contributors are hidden treasures who were acquired in trades. Neander and his staff have been able to see value in players that other clubs may have missed.

“We just do our best to appreciate the strengths of every individual player and then we work awfully hard to try to put them in the right moment to have success, given their strengths," said Neander. "This team right here, the way they fit together is uncanny. The way that their skills as a group complement one another and then the way they play together--we’re selfless. We have, I think, a humble nature to us.”

Neander has been intent on getting the Rays back to the World Series since their last trip in 2008. That was also Neander’s first year as a full-time employee with the organization.

“You think, ‘Man, this is easy. That was quick.’ It hasn’t been easy,” he said. "We haven’t been able to get past an ALDS until this year again and we’re certainly appreciating it.

“There will be a time to reflect and process it all and really appreciate all that’s gone into it and all the people that have helped along the way but right now, this moment, we’re just enjoying the ride and trying to take it all in as best we can.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Hendon Hooker helps No. 23 Virginia Tech beat Boston College

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 3:02 PM EDT
Khalil Herbert added 143 yards rushing for the Hokies.

Sports

Dodgers-Rays rare wild-card era matchup of baseball’s best

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 12:25 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to win their first World Series title since 1988. The Tampa Bay Rays are among just six current franchises that have never won.

Sports

Mickelson wins in Richmond to go 2 for 2 on senior tour

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT
|
By Hank Kurz Jr.
Mickelson closed with a 7-under 65 to finish at 17-under 199, three strokes better than second-round leader Weir, the fellow 50-year-old left-hander who had a 71.

Sports

Baltimore gets by Philadelphia with 30-28 victory

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT
|
By Eddie Callahan
The Ravens move to 5-1 on the year ahead of their November 1 matchup at home against the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers.

Latest News

Sports

Washington loses close contest to Giants, 20-19

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 4:29 PM EDT
|
By Eddie Callahan
Kyle Allen threw for 280 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the loss.

Sports

UVA football falls to Wake Forest, 40-23

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:40 PM EDT
|
By Eddie Callahan and J.D. Brasier
The Wahoos fell on the road to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, 40-23 Saturday.

Sports

Fellow lefty Mike Weir leads Phil Mickelson in Virginia

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:17 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Weir won the 2003 Masters for the biggest of his eight PGA Tour titles.

Sports

Titans owner saves fan’s family from eviction with generous GoFundMe donation

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 6:39 PM EDT
|
By Arial Starks
Blasdell has reportedly crossed paths many times with the Amy Adams Strunk through the years at Titans game

Sports

Liberty football stays undefeated with 38-21 win at Syracuse

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 3:21 PM EDT
|
By Eddie Callahan and Mark Frank
Liberty never lost the lead throughout the entire contest.

Sports

Virginia looks to bounce back with road test at Wake Forest

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:29 PM EDT
|
By Anthony Romano
The Wahoos have been outscored by a combined 34-0 in the first quarter.