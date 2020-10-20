Salem house fire displaces two

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people are displaced following a house fire in Salem Monday.

Salem Fire and EMS responded to Sparrow Lane just before 6 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the home.

The fire was found to be in the basement and was brought under control within 20 minutes, according to Salem Fire and EMS.

Although the fire was contained to the basement, the building did sustain significant fire and smoke damage. The Salem Fire Marshal’s Office ruled the fire accidental and estimated damages at $45,000.

Two people were in the home at the time, and one was treated at the scene for a minor injury. They have been displaced and are being assisted by family.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.