Soxtoberfest comes to Salem Memorial Ballpark

The event, being held in conjunction with “Movie Night” featuring “Hocus Pocus,” will feature Oktoberfest-themed drinks and dining from 5-7:15 p.m.
Courtesy Salem Red Sox Facebook page
Courtesy Salem Red Sox Facebook page(Courtesy Salem Red Sox Facebook page)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Reserve a time slot now for the inaugural Soxtoberfest coming to Salem Memorial Ballpark Friday, October 23.

The event, being held in conjunction with “Movie Night" featuring “Hocus Pocus,” will feature Oktoberfest-themed drinks and dining from 5-7:15 p.m.

Due to social distancing guidelines being used in Virginia, two 50-spot group slots will be available (5-6 p.m. and 6:15-7:15 p.m.).

The event, being held in partnership with Big Lick Brewery, will follow all social-distancing and CDC recommendations, according to the Soxtoberfest Facebook page.

Tickets can be purchased here.

