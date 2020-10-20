Advertisement

TAP announces new initiative ‘Bringing Hope Home’

The goal is $150,000 by next June.
By Ashley Boles
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Total Action for Progress, known as TAP, announced a new initiative Tuesday.

It’s called “Bringing Hope Home.”

The goal of the initiative is to raise $150,000 to continue TAP’s mission throughout Roanoke.

The local non-profit helps with job training, employment, family services, and housing.

The announcement came after an awards celebration and recognition of TAP’s 55th anniversary.

At the event, Savyon Prather was named this year’s “client of the year.”

“They showed me a lot of love. I found an atmosphere where I could grow and thrive. Because people listened to what I wanted to do for the first time in my life. They heard me out, they heard my opinions and it was nice to feel that love," said Savyon Prather, during a speech.

The organization has already raised 63 percent of their goal for Bringing Hope Home. They hope to raise the rest by June of next year.

