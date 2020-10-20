Advertisement

Torc to enhance and expand self-driving truck model

Torc Robotics is planning to expand and enhance its self-driving truck in early 2021.
Torc Robotics is planning to expand and enhance its self-driving truck in early 2021.(Torc Robotics)
By Jen Cardone
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -Torc Robotics is planning to expand and enhance its self-driving truck in early 2021.

Last year, Torc and Daimler joined forces to develop safer tractor trailers on our highways.

As they begin to develop a new Level 4 model, this one will have more adaptive software to help with things like merging and passing, and it will have the ability to slow down and stop without human intervention if brakes fail.

The team also just expanded to roads in New Mexico for additional testing.

