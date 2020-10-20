Advertisement

United Way of the New River Valley to hold a Community Yard Sale

The yard sale is to help collect food for the Holiday Meal Box Program.
The yard sale is to help collect food for the Holiday Meal Box Program.(WDBJ7)
By Janay Reece
Published: Oct. 20, 2020
NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - United Way of the New River Valley is holding a Community Yard Sale For the first time.

The yard sale is to help collect food for the Holiday Meal Box Program. The program helps families facing financial hardship by giving them meals during the holidays.

Instead of paying for items at the yard sale, people can donate something from the holiday food needs list.

The United Way says this year the need for food donations will be higher than ever because of COVID-19.

“So we are seeing just a little bit of a decrease in donations as far as food for our food program, so we thought this would be a good way to kind of supplement it,” said Marcela Jara-Radlbeck the Community Engagement Director. “We’ve accumulated a lot of really neat things over the years that we haven’t been able to distribute.”

The yard sale will be Friday, October 23 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. A variety of home goods such as curtains, bedding, and pillows will be available at the yard sale.

People can take a maximum of ten items per household and must be able to take the items home.

The yard sale will take place at the United Way office at 111 West Main Street in Christiansburg.

Here is a list of donations that will be accepted at the yard sale: Gift cards for frozen turkeys, flour, rice, canned or cured hams, sugar, pudding mix/Jell-O, canned fruit, instant mashed potatoes, stuffing mix, canned veggies, cooking oil, canned cream of mushroom soup, canned or packaged gravy, boxed macaroni and cheese, yams, canned milk, marshmallows, dried beans, corn meal/corn muffin mix, pepper, boxed dessert mixes, Bisquick, salt and French’s Fried onions.

