Advertisement

VMI pledges cooperation with review after allegations of racist culture

By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Military Institute Board of Visitors is pledging to cooperate with an “objective, independent review of VMI’s culture” amid allegations of racism and/or discrimination at the school.

The board sent a letter Tuesday to Governor Ralph Northam in response to Northam’s letter to VMI calling for an investigation in the wake of a Washington Post article about alleged racist incidents at the university.

The article, published over the weekend, included criticism of the New Market Parade, a VMI tradition, and other experiences that cadets claim they had.

The letter from the Board of Visitors indicates several of the incidents detailed in the article “are many years old, and had more to do with an individual’s lapse of judgment than they do with the culture of the institute.”

Read the full VMI letter here.

This is a developing story. Stay with WDBJ7 for updates.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

7@four

Soxtoberfest comes to Salem Memorial Ballpark

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The event, being held in conjunction with “Movie Night" featuring “Hocus Pocus,” will feature Oktoberfest-themed drinks and dining from 5-7:15 p.m.

Crime

12 arrested for drug distribution in Appomattox Co.

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The Central Virginia Drug Task Force is made up of officers from the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, Amherst County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police.

State Politics Stories

Delegate Rasoul exploring run for Lt. Governor

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Pat Thomas
He plans to talk more about his run after the November 3 general election.

Coronavirus

UVA Health doctors, researchers explain why winter will be a challenge in the COVID-19 fight

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By CJ Paschall
While the worst case of the scenarios the model predicted for fall did not come to pass, it says winter will bring more cases.

Coronavirus

28 COVID-19 outbreaks reported in Roanoke/Alleghany Health Districts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Pat Thomas
A health district doctor said as weather gets colder, people are inside more and in close proximity, so rates are expected to increase.

Latest News

State

Judge delays decision in Robert E. Lee statue trial

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WWBT Newsroom
The state has argued it cannot be forced in perpetuity to maintain a statue, especially since it’s become so divisive. The state has budgeted just under $1.1 million for the removal.

Forecast

Tuesday Midday Forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago

Crime

Man arrested in Wythe County for drug possession and distribution

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
When arrested, he had more than $500 in cash and 42 grams of methamphetamine on him.

National Politics

Trump says Fauci is ‘terrific guy’ but not ‘team player’

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER and JILL COLVIN
Trump’s strained relationship with Fauci has political overtones as the president defends his record on the coronavirus just two weeks before Election Day.

Fire

Salem house fire displaces two

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
Two people were in the home at the time, and one was treated at the scene for a minor injury.