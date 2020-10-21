Amherst County courthouse in need of security upgrades, sheriff’s office says

AMHERST, Va. (WDBJ) - The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office says the county’s courthouse is in need of security upgrades.

That comes after a security assessment of the courthouse was done.

They want to do things such as install a camera system and install card readers on doors.

They say they’ve had a couple situations this year that showed security issues with the building.

“With the current climate of anti-government and things like that, buildings have become targets for people that are dissatisfied with the government and we just wanna harden our structure and make it more in line with what we want as far as keeping it secure," said Captain Juette Renalds, Amherst County Sheriff’s Office.

There’s no timeline on when those upgrades will get done.

