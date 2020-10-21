Beautiful sunshine returns with a warm afternoon

What You Need To Know

Watch for pockets of dense fog this morning

10-12° warmer than average for much of this week

Dry conditions expected until the weekend

Watching Hurricane Epsilon

ORIONIDS METEOR SHOWER TONIGHT

Skies remain partly cloudy to mainly clear tonight which should be ideal for checking out the famous Orionid meteor shower. The American Meteor Society forecasts a handful of meteors per hour are possible overnight as dust and debris left behind from Halley’s Comet moves through the inner solar system.

The peak is coming at an ideal time since the moon phase is only at about 23% full, leading to better visibility. The big question will be cloud cover as cirrus clouds blow in from the west.

BEST TIME TO LOOK: 90 minutes to 2 hours before sunrise will be the peak time. However, anytime after 1 a.m. Wednesday you may see them.

HOW MANY CAN I EXPECT: Up to 10 per hour is realistically possible. However, some astronomers have suggested upward of 20 are possible.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY

High pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere is located in the Atlantic and remains strong which keeps a front stalled to our west. The only influence will be occasional clouds moving through along with warmer afternoon temperatures. Afternoon highs remain in the upper 70s to near 80 through the end of the week with lows in the mid 50s.

Mostly sunny with highs approaching 80. (WDBJ)

THIS WEEKEND

Models have been scaling back on the easterly progress of the rain for the weekend. While we may receive an occasional shower, the best chance will be in the western mountains and along the VA/NC borders with clouds lingering elsewhere. We will continue to follow this closely, but at this time, you should still be able to get out and see those gorgeous leaves. High temperatures this weekend will be in the 60s and 70s.

A cold front remains to our east this weekend with limited shower chances expected. (WDBJ)

EARLY NEXT WEEK

By Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, the cold front should make easterly progress into the area leading to a better chance of rain followed by cooler weather for the final days of October.

TROPICS

Hurricane Epsilon continues to move to the northwest at 13mph. It should pass well to the east of Bermuda just bringing the island nation some large swells and rip currents. The hurricane will have no impact on the United States. One more tropical storm would tie the record set in 2005. For reference, Tropical Storm Epsilon in 2005 formed on November 29.

Here's the latest on Hurricane Epsilon. (WDBJ)

