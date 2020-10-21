Botetourt County Libraries to start lending out sports equipment

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County is finding ways to keep families active after canceling its winter sports season.

The County’s Parks and Recreation Department is teaming up with the library system to give folks the opportunity to rent out some sports gear.

The library has a variety of items available, such as soccer balls, footballs and practice cones.

They hope this equipment will allow people to keep playing the games they love and give them an outlet during the pandemic.

“I feel like libraries and parks and rec go together very well. We know that in order to stay mentally sharp and learn well, you need to move your body, you need to be physically active,” Libraries Director Julie Phillips said.

The equipment can be reserved online through the library’s website.

The county is also interested in building its collection of gear and are asking anyone willing to donate equipment to contact them.

