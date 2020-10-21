Community reacts after Amherst County administration passes new cigarette tax

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A quick scan inside an Amherst County store - $6.41 for a pack of Marlboro cigarettes.

But now, cigarette prices in the county are slated to jump higher.

“And I really feel it’s not good. It’s not only my business, it’s for the people who live here also," said Paul Chona, Campbell Food Store owner.

Chona says the new cigarette tax the county just passed - at 27 cents per pack - is a bad move.

“It’s not going to affect the Dollar General or maybe the Wal-Mart or maybe the Sheetz if they sell 10 cartons less. It’s going to affect us," said Chona.

The county’s decision comes after the state passed legislation this year enabling counties to impose their own cigarette taxes.

Amherst County Administrator Dean Rodgers says the money brought in will help the county in the long term.

“The money that we collect for cigarettes is dedicated to the future. We spend about $1 million to $1.5 million a year on maintaining what we have," said Rodgers.

But with surrounding counties not having the tax, will this put Amherst County at a disadvantage?

“Yeah, it would, and in fact, that issue came up last night as to why we’re doing this and the answer is, to that question, yes we could be more uncompetitive, but there’s plenty of time for us to change it if others don’t do it," said Rodgers.

Back at the Campbell Food Store, Chona says he hopes the county changes its mind before the new tax takes effect next July.

“Please look for the poor people and the other people also. Don’t put too much burden of the taxes to everybody," said Chona.

As of July 1, the state raised cigarette taxes across the commonwealth from 30 cents to 60 cents per pack.

