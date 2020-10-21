Danville City Jail faces COVID-19-related challenges as staff members are hospitalized

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The first case of COVID-19 at the Danville City Jail was reported October 7. That led to 34% of inmates and 33% of jail staff contracting the virus.

Danville Sheriff Mike Mondul hopes the worst is behind them.

“We are waiting for that two-week time period to pass, which I think is today, so once we peak out from behind that cloud we are working with the health department to determine when the next round of retesting is,” said Mondul.

Mondul says no inmates have suffered from major COVID-related illnesses, and as two of their housing units remain virus-free, all others continue to quarantine.

“We did have situations where, for example, we have a 20-person area and 19 test negative and one would refuse, which would put us in the position where we’d have to treat all 20 of them like they had been exposed.” said Mondul.

With 14 staff members out of work, five completing their academy training, and five vacancies, those who can work have faced major challenges.

“Trying to move people and best maximize rest, because not a lot of rest going on for the people who are going through it for sure, but it’s part of the job; we deal with it,” said Mondul.

Dealing with that as well as the mental strain of having three deputies in the hospital fighting the virus. Mondul says they’re learning everything they can to prevent this from happening again.

