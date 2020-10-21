Dozens arrested in Wythe County drug bust

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Dozens of people are behind bars after the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office spent Wednesday rounding them up in a drug bust.

WDBJ7 was invited to ride along as about 50 people were put in handcuffs and taken to the Magistrate’s office to be booked.

Investigators say the county struggles, like much of southwest Virginia, with a drug problem. Many of the people arrested Wednesday were allegedly connected to meth distribution.

Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Charles Foster says he hopes an operation like this prevents overdoses and drug addictions in the community.

“It’s hard telling how many lives you saved when you do something like this and it’s a result of all of the good work that’s being done by the task force, the sheriff’s office, the state police and the Town of Wytheville.”

Click here for the list of those charged so far.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.