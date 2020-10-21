Drive-up picture day held at Mountain View Elementary School

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In the age of remote schooling because of COVID, Picture Day has taken on a new look.

Remote students at Mountain View Elementary in Rockbridge County had a drive-in picture day Wednesday, getting dropped by parents to run in for a quick snap to go into the school yearbook. There are only a few students doing in-person at the school, and teachers say the kids were delighted just to be able to stop by and say hi.

”Express some conversation and so forth, about, you know," said Rick Lollis of Mountain View. "A lot of the teachers are asking how things are going at home and so forth. So a little bit of extra communication face-to-face instead of on the computer.”

Rockbridge County schools are planning to start phasing in hybrid in person teaching at the end of November.

