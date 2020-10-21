Advertisement

Fairfield Volunteer Rescue Squad wants to give you a scare

By Bruce Young
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRFIELD, Va. (WDBJ) - A Rockbridge County rescue squad is hoping to give you a scare this weekend.

The Fairfield Volunteer Rescue Squad will do its Haunted House Saturday and Sunday.

Most of the scares are in a pallet maze and in the woods behind the squad house, so social distancing stays in place.

“Yes, sir. We’ve got COVID protections in place," said squad member Scott Grant. “We’ll have lots of masks, lots of hand sanitizer. We’ll keep people distanced, and amid all that, we’ll still find a way to scare you.”

The money raised from the tickets will help them buy another CPR machine for their ambulance.

Tickets are available at the door.

