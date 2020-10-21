Advertisement

Ferrum College launches nursing program

Ferrum College launches nursing program
Ferrum College Nursing Program(WDBJ7)
By Kate Capodanno
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FERRUM, Va. (WDBJ) - A new program at Ferrum College is hoping to help tackle the nursing shortage and bring a new opportunity to students.

The college will launch a Bachelor of Science in Nursing program in January that is aimed to give students their first degree in the medical field.

This comes shortly after the institution created a program for registered nurses to earn their BSN.

“The heart of what we are about as an institution is serving other people, so this seems like the perfect, perfect program,” College President David Johns said.

This program has been in the works for years, but the pandemic has highlighted the need for nurses in the community.

“We now more than ever need consistent numbers of new nurses entering the workforce, contributing their skills knowledge and expertise,” Nursing Division Chair Kim Brown said.

The program will be housed in the basement of the chapel on campus. It’s a space that used to serve the Tri-Area Community Health Center.

“It’s the perfect space for students to learn in the hands-on environment that actually looks like the spaces they will be working,” Johns said.

The first class of new nurses will host just 10 students. Moving forward the program will welcome 20 new students every fall.

