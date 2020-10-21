Human remains found in burned car in Appomattox County

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Human remains were found in a burned vehicle Wednesday morning, according to the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say the abandoned vehicle was found about 11 a.m. October 21 near the intersection of Forbes Road and State Park Road in the Appomattox-Buckingham State Forest.

The remains will be sent to Roanoke for an autopsy.

No information has been released about the person’s identification or type of vehicle.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 434-352-8241.

