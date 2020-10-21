Advertisement

Human remains found in burned car in Appomattox County

Officials say this death is being investigated as a homicide.
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Human remains were found in a burned vehicle Wednesday morning, according to the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say the abandoned vehicle was found about 11 a.m. October 21 near the intersection of Forbes Road and State Park Road in the Appomattox-Buckingham State Forest.

The remains will be sent to Roanoke for an autopsy.

No information has been released about the person’s identification or type of vehicle.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 434-352-8241.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

