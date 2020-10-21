Advertisement

More than 1,000 new COVID cases reported in VA Wednesday

(FILE)
(FILE)(WWNY)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 168,772 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Wednesday, October 21, going back to the beginning of the pandemic in March. That’s up from 167,754 reported Tuesday, a 1,018-case increase, which is a bigger increase than the 926 new cases reported from Monday to Tuesday.

2,431,736 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 4.9 percent positive rate over the last week, up from the 4.8 percent reported Tuesday.

10,774 of Virginia’s overall cases are considered “probable.”

There are 3,515 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 3,485 reported Tuesday.

1,010 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Wednesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from the 937 reported Tuesday. 19,226 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

