Early morning fire at Morningside Manor leaves one resident displaced

Morningside manor apartments in southeast Roanoke
Morningside manor apartments in southeast Roanoke(WDBJ)
By Taia White
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 2:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One resident is displaced after an early morning fire in Roanoke.

Crews were called around 1 a.m. to Morningside Manor, an independent living facility in southeast Roanoke.

According to the Roanoke Fire EMS, smoke had saturated much of the fifth floor when they arrived. Most of the residents on that floor were temporarily evacuated.

The cause of the fire was a lithium battery that exploded and filled the room with smoke. The resident of that room is currently displaced.

The fire was out before crews arrived on scene. No one was injured.

