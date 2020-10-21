Early morning fire at Morningside Manor leaves one resident displaced

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One resident is displaced after an early morning fire in Roanoke.

Crews were called around 1 a.m. to Morningside Manor, an independent living facility in southeast Roanoke.

According to the Roanoke Fire EMS, smoke had saturated much of the fifth floor when they arrived. Most of the residents on that floor were temporarily evacuated.

The cause of the fire was a lithium battery that exploded and filled the room with smoke. The resident of that room is currently displaced.

The fire was out before crews arrived on scene. No one was injured.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.