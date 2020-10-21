The Vue apartments break ground near Virginia Tech’s Corporate Research Center

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Investors broke ground Wednesday at the future site of the Vue, a new professional housing community.

The Vue will be in walking distance of Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center (CRC).

The site will have up to 207 units with a mix of one- to three-bedroom apartments for young professionals, graduate students and families.

Investors said it could help with Blacksburg’s shortage of housing for young professionals and recruit businesses.

This is an opportunity to provide researchers and the 3,600 employees of the CRC housing.

“But it is also going to be a great resource for us to recruit new companies in. New businesses, new industries and so it’s going to make it easier for use to recruit new companies to come here and create more jobs,” said Brett Malone the president and CEO of Virginia Tech’s Corporate Research Center.

The Vue will have luxury amenities like a pool, yoga lawn, and a gym. The facility is expected to be complete in about two years.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.