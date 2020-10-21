Advertisement

VDOT seeking input on Roanoke County roundabout project

(KBTX)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is looking for public comment on a project set for Roanoke County.

The project would construct a single-lane roundabout at the intersection of Starkey Road and Buck Mountain Road.

According to VDOT, approximately 8,600 vehicles use the intersection each day. A roundabout would enhance traffic flow to help reduce delays.

VDOT says roundabouts are more efficient, with fewer stops and delays, than a traditional intersection.

Public comments can be submitted October 21 through the 31st. To learn more or to submit a comment, click here.

