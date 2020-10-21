Virginia State Police search for witnesses in Chad Austin homicide investigation

PANTHER FALLS, Va. (WDBJ) - Chad Austin disappeared almost a year and a half ago, abandoning his car and dog near Panther Falls next to the Blue Ridge Parkway.

His remains were found last May, near the falls.

On the day before what would have been his birthday, his family and police are reaching out for help.

Bringing posters and the trophy Chad won as player of the week, his family came to sadly mark another birthday without him.

“To even fathom that our son’s life was taken so early is so hard for our family to bear,” his mother, Ellen Austin, said.

Austin’s remains were found near Panther Falls, not far from where his family gathered. He had been missing nearly a year.

State police say they are investigating it as a homicide, and they have some theories.

“I believe that there is a group of people that knows what happened to Chad Austin, the day that he went missing and that were there when his death was caused,” Special Agent Kevin Zirkle of the Virginia State Police said.

There are some people they would like to talk to.

“We know there are certain individuals who have not come forward with information, specifically I am referring to those individuals who know something because they were close enough to see or hear something of importance," Zirkle said. "Your continued silence just further suggests your culpability.”

They believe Austin was expecting a confrontation on the day he went to Panther falls, and that his death was the act of one person, but with witnesses.

They wouldn’t detail the cause of Austin’s death, but said the focus of the investigation is in the Rockbridge, Amherst, and Buena Vista area, and they particularly want to meet with the person who dropped Austin’s wallet in the area of his death.

“We do believe that someone had placed it there,” according to Zirkle.

And most of all, his family asks for help.

“We don’t want Chad forgotten," Ellen Austin said. "And that’s why we need your help, everyone’s help no matter how big or small.”

