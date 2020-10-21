Advertisement

Woman arrested for stabbing in Madison Heights

Kimberly Driskill Mugshot
Kimberly Driskill Mugshot(Amherst County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman has been arrested for a stabbing Tuesday night in Madison Heights.

Kimberly Driskill, 38, is charged with malicious wounding, domestic assault and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Just after 9:30 p.m., Amherst County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Seminole Drive, where they found a male outside with a single stab wound to the stomach. He was taken to a hospital; no information has been released about his condition.

Lynchburg Police arrested Driskill near the intersection of Wards Road and Candlers Mountain Road. She was taken to a hospital for a mental evaluation before being booked.

