Woman arrested for stabbing in Madison Heights

MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman has been arrested for a stabbing Tuesday night in Madison Heights.

Kimberly Driskill, 38, is charged with malicious wounding, domestic assault and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Just after 9:30 p.m., Amherst County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Seminole Drive, where they found a male outside with a single stab wound to the stomach. He was taken to a hospital; no information has been released about his condition.

Lynchburg Police arrested Driskill near the intersection of Wards Road and Candlers Mountain Road. She was taken to a hospital for a mental evaluation before being booked.

