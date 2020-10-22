Advertisement

7 Botetourt Co. Public Schools bus routes suspended due to driver shortage

File: Botetourt Co. Schools
File: Botetourt Co. Schools(WDBJ7)
By Pete DeLuca
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOTETOURT Co., Va. (WDBJ) - COVID has complicated almost every facet of our everyday lives.

Now, for students in Botetourt County, it is complicating how they get to school.

Seven bus routes are currently not able to run due to a shortage of drivers.

“It’s due to contact tracing, to be honest, but other than that I cannot provide a lot of details," said Botetourt County Public Schools Superintendent Jonathan Russ.

While the regular drivers on these routes are out of the driver’s seat, the school division struggles to find enough substitutes.

Each of these buses serves up to 20 children attending Buchanan Elementary School, Central Academy Middle School, or James River High School.

“This incident had nothing to do with students. They’re the ones really paying the price when it was not their fault at all," said Russ.

Five of the seven routes are scheduled to resume November 2. The other two will be back October 26 and 30.

In the meantime, students affected can complete their schooling virtually five days per week or have a parent drop them off at school.

“I appreciate parents' flexibility and patience," said Russ.

Buchanan Elementary is opening early at 6 a.m. and closing late at 6 p.m. to allow more time for parents to drop off and pick up.

The school division is also looking to hire more drivers.

“We’re working as hard as we can to be able to solve this issue or resolve this issue prior to November 2nd," said Russ.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19 closes Round Hill Elementary for in-person instruction for two weeks

Updated: moments ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The district says the closure is out of an “abundance of caution” after consulting with the Virginia Department of Health.

7@four

7@four: Fall Foliage Festival

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Pat Thomas
It’s Friday the 24th and Saturday the 25th in Wasena Park.

News

7@four: Fall Foliage Festival

Updated: 8 minutes ago

Community

RVSPCA waiving cat adoption fees with donation of food or litter

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Pete DeLuca
The shelter’s ‘Cat-pacity’ adoption special runs on Friday and Saturday.

Latest News

Entertainment

The pumpkin people have returned to Woodstock to honor a member of the community

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By John Hood
New faces made out of pumpkins have rolled into the town of Woodstock, and one honors a community member who passed away in August.

Sports

Motor Mile Speedway & Dragway signs deal with Rusty Wallace Racing Experience

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The multi-year lease agreement allows the RWRE to take over venue operations, with the speedway becoming the home track for the RWRE and its companion companies.

Military

Night goggles for US Army to be made in Roanoke County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The contract has a potential value of $442 million.

Coronavirus

Positive COVID cases, hospitalizations on rise in VA

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
1,109 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Thursday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from the 1,010 reported Wednesday.

News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for October 22, 2020

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Natural Bridge Master Plan

Updated: 10 hours ago