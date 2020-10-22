Advertisement

7@four: Candy Corn Celebration

By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Museum of Transportation wants to give you a spooky halloween at this year’s Candy Corn Celebration!

Watch the video as JD Sutphin joins us to talk about the event.

The Candy Corn Celebration is this Saturday, October 24 from 10 to 3 at the Virginia Museum of Transportation.

Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for seniors, $4 for children ages 3-12.

Click here for more information.

