Angels of Assisi will hold adoption event Saturday, moving forward with new location

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Angels of Assisi is hoping to get some of its animals adopted this weekend.

Saturday marks its first in-person adoption event since the start of the pandemic.

It will take place at Blue Ridge Vineyards from 2-5 p.m.

“It’s actually gone very well and we’ve adopted out many pets during COVID and we’ve also put many into foster, but when the opportunity came to be outside and have a safe place to do an adoption event, we thought it was a great idea,” said Lisa O’Neill, Angels of Assisi Director.

Last week the organization was able to start excavation on its new location, which will sit across from Fire Station 1 in downtown Roanoke.

They’ve reached about half of their fundraising goal of $2 million dollars so far.

