Bedford County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man.

October 21, 2020, investigators got a report that Carlos Levell Rose, 45, was missing from the Boonsboro area of the county. His last known contact, according to investigators, was the day before.

The sheriff’s office is working with the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office, where an SUV belonging to a man reported missing from Bedford County was found October 21, burned with human remains inside. Those remains have not been identified.

Anyone with information on Rose is asked to call 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900, You can also enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.