COVID-19 closes Round Hill Elementary for in-person instruction for two weeks

By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Round Hill Elementary School will close for in-person instruction for the next two weeks, according to Roanoke City Public Schools.

The decision was made when three staff members at the school tested positive for COVID-19.

The district says the closure is out of an “abundance of caution” after consulting with the Virginia Department of Health.

For the time being, meal pickup Tuesdays and Thursdays will move to James Breckinridge Middle School.

